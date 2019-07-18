RESIDENTIAL MEASURES FOR SAFETY News Today 입력 2019.07.18 (15:04) 수정 2019.07.18 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Crimes targeting residential areas are a serious concern these days. Some neighborhoods in Korea are undergoing transformation to reduce crime. We take you to Seoul for the details.



[Pkg]



​An old, densely populated neighborhood in Seoul... It's a cluster of houses that have grown too old due to delays in re-development. The addresses are written on large signboards with white paint. This was done to make it easier for fire-fighters and police to find directions in the neighborhood in case of fires or crimes. Warnings about police patrolling the area are written on the walls and the floor. There are also safety devices installed on the fences to prevent criminals from breaking into homes. Such eye-catching designs and accessories have proved effective in discouraging crime.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-SOOK(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "It's easy to find directions and see the addresses. It also looks brighter."



Surveillance cameras were painted in bright yellow to make them easy to notice. When there is a problem, the control center of the local district office sends warnings.



[Soundbite] "We are receiving many complaints about smoking teenagers in that area. Please, move to another area immediately."



Thanks to various safety devices that have been installed in the neighborhood since late last year, residents can feel more secure when going home late at night.



[Soundbite] KWON EUN-SEON(SEOUL CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The lights become brighter when there are people around. This makes it much safer to walk in narrow streets when it's dark outside."



It cost around 300 million won to transform this neighborhood into a safer one. It has received a presidential award and even a world-renowned design award for its successful efforts to curb crime.

