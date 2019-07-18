CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.18 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.18 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about world renowned broadcaster BBC producing a documentary on K-POP and Hyeri becoming a member of the UNICEF Honors club. The leading British broadcaster BBC is making a documentary about K-pop. A BBC production crew recently visited Korea to meet with a girl group and a top talent agency's CEO. Let's find out who they are.



[Pkg]



​BBC announced plans to produce a documentary about K-pop. One of Korea's top girl groups, GFriend, revealed they were interviewed by the station for the K-pop documentary. The BBC production crew came to South Korea to find out more about the nation's popular music industry and culture. K-pop has a growing fanbase in Europe these days. GFriend talked about the strength of Korean music programs and showed their practice sessions. Last week, The BBC crew also met with Executive Producer Lee Soo-man of SM Entertainment. Boybands like EXO are affiliated with this K-pop giant. He talked about how K-pop grew to be such an influential culture. The documentary will be aired worldwide on BBC4 later this year. A heartwarming story from UNICEF. Singer and actress Hyeri has donated more than 100 million won to the organization... making her a member of the UNICEF Honors Club. She will be awarded a certificate plaque at a ceremony on July 26th. The Honors Club is a group of donors who gave more than 100 million won to UNICEF Korea to help children all over the globe. Other Korean notables members include actors Ahn Sung-ki and Kim Hye-soo as well as figure skating champ Kim Yu-na. BTS member Jin also joined the club in May. Hyeri's management agency said she will continue to take part in various activities organized by UNICEF, including an educational support project launched for children in 11 Asian nations.

