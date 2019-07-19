NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.19 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Japan has summoned South Korea's ambassador to Tokyo Nam Gwan-pyo, and filed a protest after Seoul rejected its call for an arbitration panel on the wartime forced labor issue. The Korean government has been rejecting Japan's request saying it's not appropriate to launch an arbitration panel, while related discussions have not been concluded.

According to Voice of America, the U.S. government has issued the stance that it fully supports the extension of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed between South Korea and Japan and which expires at the end of next month.

The Korea Customs Service has inspected activities of illegal shipment of waste materials between March and May, and discovered some 29,700 tons of daily garbage and plastics being shipped out of the country illegally.

