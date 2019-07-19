CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.19 (15:11) 수정 2019.07.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is all about your favorite girl groups Black Pink, and Twice. With their last stop being Thailand Bangkok, girl group Black Pink successfully wrapped up their 8 month world tour concert, drawing scores of fans. Here's more



[Pkg]



BlackPink wrapped up a worldwide concert tour validating its status as a globally popular K-pop group. The last stop of the eight-month tour was Thailand, where a concert was held in Bangkok on July 14. The global tour began last November in Seoul. This grand-scale project is something the girls took on since debuting in 2016. The four-member group staged a total of 32 concerts in 23 cities in Asia, North America and Europe. Tickets were sold out for 22 concerts held in 15 cities including Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta. The seat occupancy rate stood at 96.6 percent on average during the tour. BlackPink's management agency said the group successfully completed a large number of grand-scale concerts at its first world tour. In North America, BlackPink performed in enormous venues with over 10,000 seats. Twice will hold concerts in Japan for the first time in six months. Its management agency revealed concert plans for October, saying that the girls will be performing in Japan from October to February. The K-pop group recently attracted roughly 28,000 fans in concerts held in Bangkok, Manila and Singapore. They are now touring the U.S. Seven Japanese cities, including Hokkaido, Osaka and Fukuoka, will host Twice concerts. Twice accumulated 220,000 fans through five Japanese concerts held in March and April. Japanese fans welcomed the news through messages posted using SNS and on the girl group's official website.

