[Anchor Lead]
The World Trade Organization will discuss tomorrow Japan's export restrictions on Korea. The WTO's board of directors comprises members from 164 countries, who discuss major trade issues. The discussion of Japan's export curbs was included in the WTO agenda at the request of the Korean government.
A South Korean freight ship named CK Bluebell was attacked by pirates in the vicinity of the Strait of Malacca at 4:25 a.m. today. The pirates assaulted the crew and took away 13,000 dollars in cash before fleeing the scene.
According to the Korea Transport Institute, roads in the Seoul metropolitan area are expected to be the most congested during this year's summer vacation season between July 31 and August 1 for outbound traffic, and between August 3 and 4 for inbound traffic.
A joint police crackdown team will be operated during this period to control traffic violators on congested highways using undercover police patrols and drones.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.07.22 (15:09)
- 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45)
