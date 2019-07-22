ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY MEASURES News Today 입력 2019.07.22 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ten years have passed since the nation introduced an environmental-friendly measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are often cited as the main culprit of climate change. The carbon point system rewards those who reduce carbon emissions by saving electricity, water or gas. An increasing number of people are joining the system to help protect the environment.



[Pkg]



Im Hye-ran joined the carbon point system four years ago and saving energy has become second nature to her. The homemaker turns off all the switches on a multi-outlet extension cord that is not in use. She replaced all indoor lights with energy efficient LED lamps. Through these energy saving efforts, she receives rewards worth more than 20,000 won annually.



[Soundbite] IM HYE-RAN(NONSAN RESIDENT) : "As a homemaker, I am paying keen attention to saving energy. I am proud that I am doing what I can in my everyday life."



Some 90,000 families have joined the carbon point system in Daejeon alone. In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 75,000 homes are members of the energy saving system. The members can receive rewards in excess of 50,000 won, based on the amount of energy they have saved for the recent six months, compared to their energy consumption over the past two years. Through this reward system, over 12 million kilowatts of power were saved and incentives worth more than 100 million won were paid in the first half of this year. The paid incentives are sometimes donated to those in need. District offices receive donations of the incentives and send them to local welfare centers or charity organizations.



[Soundbite] CHO BANG-YEON(DAEJEON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "Donated incentives are used for installing LED lights, anti-fine dust window screens and air conditioners at local children's centers."



Small every-saving efforts in every day life come with three benefits: helping protect the earth; generating monetary rewards; and assisting those in need.

