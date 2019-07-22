DOMESTIC LARGE COW BREED News Today 입력 2019.07.22 (15:14) 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean cattle farm has produced a super-large cow of domestic breed, which weighs over 1,200 kilograms. The cow is expected to significantly contribute to research efforts to improve the quality of domestic cattle. We take you to a farm in Eumseong Chungcheongbukdo Province for the details



[Pkg]



Weighing 1,261 kilograms with a height of 175 centimeters and a length of 280 centimeters, this 40-month-old domestic cow was raised on a farm in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. It is the largest cow the nation has ever seen. It weighs 27 kilograms more than the previous record holder, which was raised last year in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The cow consumes up to 15 kilograms of feed daily. At just ten months of age, the cow has grown bigger than ordinary Korean cows whose weight usually peaks at 30 months.



[Soundbite] HONG CHANG-YOUN(CATTLE FARMER) : "When other cows of the same age were ready to be sold, it was already much larger, so I decided to raise it longer."



It is the seventh super-sized cow to be raised in Korea, following the first in 2010 in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province. The birth of these super-sized cows is thanks to efforts to improve the breed and feed them with quality feed.



[Soundbite] KIM GWANG-SIK(CHUNGBUK VETERINARY SANITATION SERVICE) : "The improvement of the mother cow is crucial. The remaining 50 percent is determined by good genes. The farmer's careful management of his cattle has produced this achievement."



The successive births of super-sized cows last year and this year is expected to boost a project tasked with improving the quality of domestic cattle through line breeding.

DOMESTIC LARGE COW BREED

입력 2019.07.22 (15:14) 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean cattle farm has produced a super-large cow of domestic breed, which weighs over 1,200 kilograms. The cow is expected to significantly contribute to research efforts to improve the quality of domestic cattle. We take you to a farm in Eumseong Chungcheongbukdo Province for the details



[Pkg]



Weighing 1,261 kilograms with a height of 175 centimeters and a length of 280 centimeters, this 40-month-old domestic cow was raised on a farm in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. It is the largest cow the nation has ever seen. It weighs 27 kilograms more than the previous record holder, which was raised last year in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The cow consumes up to 15 kilograms of feed daily. At just ten months of age, the cow has grown bigger than ordinary Korean cows whose weight usually peaks at 30 months.



[Soundbite] HONG CHANG-YOUN(CATTLE FARMER) : "When other cows of the same age were ready to be sold, it was already much larger, so I decided to raise it longer."



It is the seventh super-sized cow to be raised in Korea, following the first in 2010 in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province. The birth of these super-sized cows is thanks to efforts to improve the breed and feed them with quality feed.



[Soundbite] KIM GWANG-SIK(CHUNGBUK VETERINARY SANITATION SERVICE) : "The improvement of the mother cow is crucial. The remaining 50 percent is determined by good genes. The farmer's careful management of his cattle has produced this achievement."



The successive births of super-sized cows last year and this year is expected to boost a project tasked with improving the quality of domestic cattle through line breeding.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보