CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.22 (15:16) 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about new KBS dramas just got released, and actor Song Joong-ki's new acting activities. A new KBS drama has been released to the anticipation of drama fans. Starring actor Choi Jin-hyuk and Son Hyun-joo, “Justice” will be unveiling the hidden secrets of Korea’s top VIPs. Let’s take a look



[Pkg]



KBS has a new weekly drama series airing Wednesdays and Thursdays that's already getting viewers excited. The drama titled "Justice" follows the story of a lawyer who has lost everything due to corruption... a wrongful use of power and authority. The story unravels as the fallen lawyer joins hands with a villainous entrepreneur. The two main actors Choi Jin-hyuk and Son Hyun-joo attended the series' press conference. Choi takes on the role of the unfortunate attorney who experiences a downward spiral. What does he consider to be the most important aspect in portraying his character?



[Soundbite] CHOI JIN-HYUK(ACTOR) : "My character is not just an ordinary lawyer but has connections with the so-called dark forces and takes on mischievous jobs from them. In short, he's a bad lawyer. I'll do my best to portray these traits of the character."



Meanwhile veteran actor Son who has often depicted benevolent characters until now is expected to do a complete 180 in this new production.



[Soundbite] SON HYUN-JOO(ACTOR) : "My character is like an axis of evil who goes to any lengths and employs any means for his family. I need double the energy when playing this part."



"Justice" is set out to unveil the hidden secrets of Korea's top of the top VIPs. It's off to a good start, scoring the highest rating in its first broadcast among the three dramas also airing on two other terrestrial channels in the same time slot. It's to be seen whether this momentum will continue. Actor Song Joong-ki may possibly star in two films back to back. One media outlet reported Thursday that Song who is currently filming the fantasy sci-fi flick "Victory Ship" has already decided on his next film. According to the report, his next film is about a story of Korean immigrants who went over to Colombia in the 1990s. Song is expected to play a young Korean man living in Bogota. However his management agency said he did receive the offer to star in the film "Bogota" but hasn't made a final decision. Song and his now former wife Song Hye-kyo announced last month they have begun divorce procedures, ending their marriage of 20 months and devastating fans worldwide. But both of them have since been rather active in their respective careers, shooting films and engaging in promotional activities for brands they endorse.

입력 2019.07.22 (15:16) 수정 2019.07.22 (16:45) News Today

