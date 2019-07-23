CONTINUED BOYCOTTS AGAINST JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.07.23 (15:01) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Amid mounting anti-Japanese sentiment and expanding boycotts of Japanese products, an increasing number of South Korean local governments are canceling their scheduled visits to Japan. Here's more



[Pkg]



​The city of Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi-do Province recently canceled a visit to its Japanese sister city, slated for July 27. The city's 70-member delegation was scheduled to make a four-day visit to Shibata, Japan to promote exchanges in the sports sector. However, the Uijeongbu city government has canceled the plan in consideration of escalating anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea.



[Soundbite] PARK JAE-BEOM(UIJEONGBU CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The city government made the decision in discussions with the sports committee, as it would be inappropriate for us to visit a Japanese sister city when the central government is taking the issue very seriously."



The Suwon city government has also decided not to attend a ceremony celebrating the 30th anniversary of establishing sisterhood ties with Asahikawa in Hokkaido, which was scheduled to take place in the Japanese city on August 2.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-TAE(SUWON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The city government has decided to postpone the visit in consideration of the strained ties between South Korea and Japan and the anti-Japanese sentiment."



Goyang City in Gyeonggi-do Province has scrapped all plans to visit Japanese public agencies and hold training programs in Japan in September and November. More cities in Gyeonggi-do Province, such as Paju, Yangju, Gwangmyeong and Dongducheon, have made similar decisions. Local governments in other regions are moving to follow suit, saying that it would be undesirable to turn a blind eye to public sentiment under the current situation. However, these local governments are hoping that relations between the two countries will quickly improve, leading to the early resumption of the local government-level exchanges.

CONTINUED BOYCOTTS AGAINST JAPAN

입력 2019.07.23 (15:01) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Amid mounting anti-Japanese sentiment and expanding boycotts of Japanese products, an increasing number of South Korean local governments are canceling their scheduled visits to Japan. Here's more



[Pkg]



​The city of Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi-do Province recently canceled a visit to its Japanese sister city, slated for July 27. The city's 70-member delegation was scheduled to make a four-day visit to Shibata, Japan to promote exchanges in the sports sector. However, the Uijeongbu city government has canceled the plan in consideration of escalating anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea.



[Soundbite] PARK JAE-BEOM(UIJEONGBU CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The city government made the decision in discussions with the sports committee, as it would be inappropriate for us to visit a Japanese sister city when the central government is taking the issue very seriously."



The Suwon city government has also decided not to attend a ceremony celebrating the 30th anniversary of establishing sisterhood ties with Asahikawa in Hokkaido, which was scheduled to take place in the Japanese city on August 2.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-TAE(SUWON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The city government has decided to postpone the visit in consideration of the strained ties between South Korea and Japan and the anti-Japanese sentiment."



Goyang City in Gyeonggi-do Province has scrapped all plans to visit Japanese public agencies and hold training programs in Japan in September and November. More cities in Gyeonggi-do Province, such as Paju, Yangju, Gwangmyeong and Dongducheon, have made similar decisions. Local governments in other regions are moving to follow suit, saying that it would be undesirable to turn a blind eye to public sentiment under the current situation. However, these local governments are hoping that relations between the two countries will quickly improve, leading to the early resumption of the local government-level exchanges.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보