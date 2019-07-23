NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.23 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial ceremony was held today to mark the first anniversary of the passing of late Korean politician Roh Hoe-chan. The ceremony took place in Roh's local district in Seongsan-gu District in the city of Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Civic groups are demanding responsible measures from SK Engineering and Construction and the Korean government regarding the dam collapse in Laos one year ago. At least dozens of locals were killed when the Sepian-Senamnoi Dam built by SK Engineering and Construction collapsed on July 23, last year.

Korean Air says its on-time departure rate for international flights recorded 83.8 percent in the first half of this year, which is up 11.8 percentage points from the corresponding period last year.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says that starting September 1, South Korean yachts sailing overseas will be restricted from entering waters off Somalia and west Africa, which have a high risk of pirate attacks.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.07.23 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial ceremony was held today to mark the first anniversary of the passing of late Korean politician Roh Hoe-chan. The ceremony took place in Roh's local district in Seongsan-gu District in the city of Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Civic groups are demanding responsible measures from SK Engineering and Construction and the Korean government regarding the dam collapse in Laos one year ago. At least dozens of locals were killed when the Sepian-Senamnoi Dam built by SK Engineering and Construction collapsed on July 23, last year.

Korean Air says its on-time departure rate for international flights recorded 83.8 percent in the first half of this year, which is up 11.8 percentage points from the corresponding period last year.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says that starting September 1, South Korean yachts sailing overseas will be restricted from entering waters off Somalia and west Africa, which have a high risk of pirate attacks.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보