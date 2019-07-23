기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A memorial ceremony was held today to mark the first anniversary of the passing of late Korean politician Roh Hoe-chan. The ceremony took place in Roh's local district in Seongsan-gu District in the city of Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
Civic groups are demanding responsible measures from SK Engineering and Construction and the Korean government regarding the dam collapse in Laos one year ago. At least dozens of locals were killed when the Sepian-Senamnoi Dam built by SK Engineering and Construction collapsed on July 23, last year.
Korean Air says its on-time departure rate for international flights recorded 83.8 percent in the first half of this year, which is up 11.8 percentage points from the corresponding period last year.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says that starting September 1, South Korean yachts sailing overseas will be restricted from entering waters off Somalia and west Africa, which have a high risk of pirate attacks.
