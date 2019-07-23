ILLEGAL SWIMMING ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2019.07.23 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A lake on Hallasan Mountain in Jejudo Island has seen increased water levels in recent days, and a visitor took advantage of this fact and enjoyed a swim in the lake, which is clearly against the law. This has raised calls for better awareness and preservation of the mountain.



[Pkg]



A lake at the Sara Oreum volcanic cone of Mount Hallasan in Jeju Island located 1,324 meters above sea level. The water level reached its maximum capacity due to heavy downpours brought on by Typhoon Danas. A number of visitors are spotted swimming there.



[Soundbite] JO YUN-JEONG(WITNESS) : "People kept telling them not to go in. I was wondering what the scuffle was about and then saw them getting ready for a swim."



The incident was reported to the Hallasan National Park but it took half an hour for an official to arrive at the scene and by that time, the swimmers had already left.



[Soundbite] JO YUN-JEONG(WITNESS) : "They not only ignored the calls, they even got angry at the people who warned them."



Such acts clearly violate the Natural Park Law and carries a fine of 500-thousand won.



[Soundbite] YOON CHAN-SIK(HALLASAN NAT'L PARK OFFICE) : "We will carry out aggressive patrols to prevent similar mishaps."



The Sara Oreum volcanic cone with its beautiful lake is a designated cultural asset, No. 83 in scenic spots, and is under state protection. Access to the area was previously banned for preservation reasons but it became open to the public in 2010. Tourists need to cooperate in conserving the environment but some thoughtless acts are raising the ire of many.

ILLEGAL SWIMMING ACTIVITIES

입력 2019.07.23 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A lake on Hallasan Mountain in Jejudo Island has seen increased water levels in recent days, and a visitor took advantage of this fact and enjoyed a swim in the lake, which is clearly against the law. This has raised calls for better awareness and preservation of the mountain.



[Pkg]



A lake at the Sara Oreum volcanic cone of Mount Hallasan in Jeju Island located 1,324 meters above sea level. The water level reached its maximum capacity due to heavy downpours brought on by Typhoon Danas. A number of visitors are spotted swimming there.



[Soundbite] JO YUN-JEONG(WITNESS) : "People kept telling them not to go in. I was wondering what the scuffle was about and then saw them getting ready for a swim."



The incident was reported to the Hallasan National Park but it took half an hour for an official to arrive at the scene and by that time, the swimmers had already left.



[Soundbite] JO YUN-JEONG(WITNESS) : "They not only ignored the calls, they even got angry at the people who warned them."



Such acts clearly violate the Natural Park Law and carries a fine of 500-thousand won.



[Soundbite] YOON CHAN-SIK(HALLASAN NAT'L PARK OFFICE) : "We will carry out aggressive patrols to prevent similar mishaps."



The Sara Oreum volcanic cone with its beautiful lake is a designated cultural asset, No. 83 in scenic spots, and is under state protection. Access to the area was previously banned for preservation reasons but it became open to the public in 2010. Tourists need to cooperate in conserving the environment but some thoughtless acts are raising the ire of many.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보