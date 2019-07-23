MUSICAL INSTRUMENT LIBRARY News Today 입력 2019.07.23 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A musical instrument library has opened where visitors can enjoy, perform and even record music. Some 1,000 instruments of 180 different types can also be rented for people to bring home. Join us in taking a look at this special library in Osan, Gyeonggido Province



[Pkg]



​The audience response to a brass band performance is very positive. This could well be a concert hall but it's actually a library, a musical instrument library. Anyone can perform in this 300 seat recital hall. The library also has 15 practice rooms equipped with sound proofing where people can record and edit their music.



[Soundbite] KIM BYEONG-SEON(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "You can't play loud music anywhere because people will complain, and it's hard to find practice space. But here, we can freely play any loud instrument, including drums."



At another venue, visitors can check out rare items such as a very expensive harp, a grand piano as well as various wind and string instruments. At this library, some 1,000 instruments of 180 different varieties can be rented out. The rental cost depends on the instrument. It's roughly anywhere between 1000 to 30-thousand won per month. However, only residents of Osan can utilize this service.



[Soundbite] JANG JEONG-OK(SORIUL LIBRARY) : "This is the country's one and only public music library. Visitors can learn and experience music and also borrow instruments."



Performances are also scheduled every weekend. The library is open throughout the year except for holidays and times when the instruments need periodical cleanups.

