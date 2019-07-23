CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.23 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about Korean actor Ma Dong-suk starring in a Hollywood movie, and EXO planning on releasing a new album. Actor Ma Dong Sok will be starring in a Hollywood movie produced by the famed Marvel Studios. The actor actively pursued his acting career in Korea, and fans are waiting in anticipation to see how he'll be portrayed in the Hollywood movie. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Korean actor Ma Dong-seok is starring in a Marvel Studios movie. "The Eternals" slated for release in November 2020, was introduced by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic con on July 20 local time. About a dozen cast members of the show including Ma Dong-seok and Angelina Jolie attended the event. In fluent English Ma talked about his role in the movie and shared his thoughts about joining the cast. Based on a comic book, "The Eternals" is a story about a fictional species with super powers. Ma Dong-seok plays Gilgamesh, a brawny hero with superhuman strength. He is the first Korean actor to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. EXO plans to release a new album within this year. The announcement was made at the K-pop band's fifth concert held last weekend at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. The group leader, Suho, said EXO will be preparing its new album while performing overseas. Fans were elated to hear the news. EXO members have been performing solo and in unit groups lately, as some members are currently serving in the military. Exo would have held 6 concerts in Seoul by July 28, with the total number of seats reaching 90,000. After the Seoul concerts, the group will embark on an overseas tour.

