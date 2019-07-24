N.KOREA'S NEW SUBMARINE News Today 입력 2019.07.24 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly constructed submarine. The new sub is believed to be capable of carrying submarine-launched ballistic missiles or SLBMs showing that the capabilities of the regime continues to advance.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a submarine that's known to be newly built. According to the regime's authorities the new sub is designed to conduct missions in the East Sea and will soon be deployed.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "The submarine constructed under the special care and guidance by the Supreme Leader will conduct missions in East Sea operational waters and is scheduled for deployment."



But Pyongyang did not unveil its specifications and performance level or where it was built. Considering that Kim cast a ballot in a local assembly election in Hamgyongnam-do Province on Sunday, observers say the submarine is likely situated at Sinpo Shipyard. US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North also said last month that satellite imagery of Sinpo South Shipyard indicates submarine construction activities. Since successfully testing a submarine-launched ballistic missile in August 2016, North Korea is known to have been continuously improving SLBM capabilities. But among some 70 North Korean submarines only a few are believed to be capable of launching an SLBM. Even those with such capabilities can only load a single missile. This is why pundits believe the new sub is most likely to be able to carry 2 to 3 SLBMs.



[Soundbite] MOON GEUN-SIK(KOREA DEFENSE & SECURITY FORUM) : "N. Korea's latest SLBMs have a range of 2,500-3,000 km. If loaded on a sub that travels to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the missiles are believed to be capable of reaching U.S. mainland."



South Korea's Defense Ministry gave a statement saying it continues to monitor North Korean movements related to the new submarine.

N.KOREA'S NEW SUBMARINE

입력 2019.07.24 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly constructed submarine. The new sub is believed to be capable of carrying submarine-launched ballistic missiles or SLBMs showing that the capabilities of the regime continues to advance.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a submarine that's known to be newly built. According to the regime's authorities the new sub is designed to conduct missions in the East Sea and will soon be deployed.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "The submarine constructed under the special care and guidance by the Supreme Leader will conduct missions in East Sea operational waters and is scheduled for deployment."



But Pyongyang did not unveil its specifications and performance level or where it was built. Considering that Kim cast a ballot in a local assembly election in Hamgyongnam-do Province on Sunday, observers say the submarine is likely situated at Sinpo Shipyard. US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North also said last month that satellite imagery of Sinpo South Shipyard indicates submarine construction activities. Since successfully testing a submarine-launched ballistic missile in August 2016, North Korea is known to have been continuously improving SLBM capabilities. But among some 70 North Korean submarines only a few are believed to be capable of launching an SLBM. Even those with such capabilities can only load a single missile. This is why pundits believe the new sub is most likely to be able to carry 2 to 3 SLBMs.



[Soundbite] MOON GEUN-SIK(KOREA DEFENSE & SECURITY FORUM) : "N. Korea's latest SLBMs have a range of 2,500-3,000 km. If loaded on a sub that travels to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the missiles are believed to be capable of reaching U.S. mainland."



South Korea's Defense Ministry gave a statement saying it continues to monitor North Korean movements related to the new submarine.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보