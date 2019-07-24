기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.24 (15:08) 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

3.2 million dollars worth of Korean-made OLED panels, were exported to Japan last month to set a monthly record high. Experts believe the export surge was driven by the Japanese TV makers' attempt, to secure enough Korean OLED panel supplies ahead of the trade conflict between the two countries.
The government's Commission for Regulation-free Special Zones designated Gangwon, Jeonnam, Chungbuk, Gyeongbuk regions and Daegu, Busan and Sejong cities as regulation-free zones, allowing the local governments and companies there to develop new technologies and start new projects without being restricted by various rules.
The Fair Trade Commission ordered correction and imposed fines on eight businesses that sold K-pop idol goods but did not properly inform customers on how to get refunds.
The direct foreign investment for the city of Seoul in the first half of this year amounted to 5.04 billion US dollars, setting a record high for a six-month period.
