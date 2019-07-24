SCENIC VIEW CREATED BY RAIN News Today 입력 2019.07.24 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As we reported earlier, Jejudo Island has seen more than one thousand millimeters of rain due to the monsoon front, hovering over the island and Typhoon Danas. After the downpour, the lake on a volcanic cone on Mount Hallasan has become full of water, creating a breathtaking view. We take you there right now



[Pkg]



A scenic lake comes into view among lush trees. With their shoes off and their pants rolled up, hikers carefully walk on a strolling path built by the lake. Tadpoles swim in the crystal-clear water. Foreign tourists who visited Korea for the first time are also fascinated by the view.



[Soundbite] TOURIST FROM NORWAY



Because of its mysterious and picturesque scenery, the crater lake on the Sara Oreum volcanic cone was designated as a national cultural treasure. It is rarely full of water, but after more than a thousand millimeters of rain that fell on Jejudo Island recently it now looks like a full-fledged lake. It's the first time this year that the lake has more than one meter of water. With few people in Korea getting to see the full Baekrokdam Lake on the top of Hallasan Mountain due to thick fog and low clouds, hikers take solace in the chance to see the Sara Oreum crater lake full of water.



[Soundbite] KWON OH-SUNG(JEJUDO RESIDENT) : "I thought I would be able to see the lake on Sara Oreum because there were no clouds. It's good to rest my feet in the water and enjoy the scenery."



The breathtaking view of the lake is a nice surprise for hikers visiting Hallasan Mountain.

