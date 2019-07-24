LARGEST SUNFLOWER FARM IN KOREA News Today 입력 2019.07.24 (15:11) 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A reclaimed land in Jeollanam-do Province has emerged as a new tourist attraction in the summer season, thanks to the largest sunflower farm in Korea. As word spread about this scenic spot through social media, scores of tourists have been visiting the area in the recent days.



[Pkg]



A vast field of sunflowers stretching for miles... A myriad of yellow flowers wave in the wind. Visitors take photos among sunflowers as tall as a child. This sunflower field measuring 300,000 square meters is the largest of its kind in Korea.



[Soundbite] PARK SUN-MIN(MOKPO RESIDENT) : "The sunflower field is very big and picturesque. It looks like scenery from another country. I want to come here again someday."



Just six years ago it was a deserted reclaimed wetland. The field was originally intended to be used for farming rice, but due to excessive rice production in the nation, the crop was changed to sunflowers. Its picturesque scenery that became famous via social media now draws more than ten thousand visitors on weekends. Once the flowers wither, the seeds and the stems will be used as cattle feed.



[Soundbite] LEE JI-HYE(STAFF AT SUNFLOWER FARM) : "The flowers have been blooming since early July. They will stick around until early August. After drying the stems and the flowers, we will grind them and use as cattle feed."



As scores of tourists flock to the area, locals have set up a market to sell their produce at affordable prices. What used to be an abandoned plot of land has now transformed into a beautiful field of sunflowers that's helping this rural area regain its vigor.

