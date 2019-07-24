CULTURAL INSIGHT

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP Boy band MONSTA X and the comeback of legendary girl group FINKLE. K-POP boy band MONSTA X is set to actively promote their music in the U.S. market, by holding a concert at the well known Staples Center in Los Angeles. Let's take a look
[Pkg]
Another K-pop idol group is set to advance to the U.S. music market. MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Staples Center on August 10 before an audience of some 21,000 people. The Los Angeles Staples Center is a high-profile performance venue where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held each year and where such big names as Beyonce and BTS have performed previously. MONSTA X visited L.A. back in 2017 as part of its first world tour. At the time, the group's concerts, held over two days, drew some 4,600 people. Last year, the group performed in the city for the second time before an audience of 7,000. This year, MONSTA X will finally give a concert at the largest performance venue in Los Angeles. The group's agency said the upcoming concert is especially meaningful because it will demonstrate MONSTA X's rising popularity in America. The girl group, Fin.K.L., which was all the rage in the 1990s, is set to release an album marking the 21st anniversary of its debut. The group's former management agency, DSP Media, said Fin.K.L. will release an album of its hit songs, including its debut song "Blue Rain," on August 19. The agency added that the album is intended to present the group's fans with special memories, and that it will be produced in both LP and CD formats. The new album comes 14 years after Fin.K.L.'s last album was released in October 2005. Since its debut in 1998, Fin.K.L. enjoyed enormous popularity up until the early 2000s. Since 2005, the members have only performed solo or acted in TV productions. Recently, Fin.K.L members have been appearing on variety shows and on social media.
Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP Boy band MONSTA X and the comeback of legendary girl group FINKLE. K-POP boy band MONSTA X is set to actively promote their music in the U.S. market, by holding a concert at the well known Staples Center in Los Angeles. Let's take a look
[Pkg]
Another K-pop idol group is set to advance to the U.S. music market. MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Staples Center on August 10 before an audience of some 21,000 people. The Los Angeles Staples Center is a high-profile performance venue where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held each year and where such big names as Beyonce and BTS have performed previously. MONSTA X visited L.A. back in 2017 as part of its first world tour. At the time, the group's concerts, held over two days, drew some 4,600 people. Last year, the group performed in the city for the second time before an audience of 7,000. This year, MONSTA X will finally give a concert at the largest performance venue in Los Angeles. The group's agency said the upcoming concert is especially meaningful because it will demonstrate MONSTA X's rising popularity in America. The girl group, Fin.K.L., which was all the rage in the 1990s, is set to release an album marking the 21st anniversary of its debut. The group's former management agency, DSP Media, said Fin.K.L. will release an album of its hit songs, including its debut song "Blue Rain," on August 19. The agency added that the album is intended to present the group's fans with special memories, and that it will be produced in both LP and CD formats. The new album comes 14 years after Fin.K.L.'s last album was released in October 2005. Since its debut in 1998, Fin.K.L. enjoyed enormous popularity up until the early 2000s. Since 2005, the members have only performed solo or acted in TV productions. Recently, Fin.K.L members have been appearing on variety shows and on social media.
- CULTURAL INSIGHT
-
- 입력 2019.07.24 (15:13)
- 수정 2019.07.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP Boy band MONSTA X and the comeback of legendary girl group FINKLE. K-POP boy band MONSTA X is set to actively promote their music in the U.S. market, by holding a concert at the well known Staples Center in Los Angeles. Let's take a look
[Pkg]
Another K-pop idol group is set to advance to the U.S. music market. MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Staples Center on August 10 before an audience of some 21,000 people. The Los Angeles Staples Center is a high-profile performance venue where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held each year and where such big names as Beyonce and BTS have performed previously. MONSTA X visited L.A. back in 2017 as part of its first world tour. At the time, the group's concerts, held over two days, drew some 4,600 people. Last year, the group performed in the city for the second time before an audience of 7,000. This year, MONSTA X will finally give a concert at the largest performance venue in Los Angeles. The group's agency said the upcoming concert is especially meaningful because it will demonstrate MONSTA X's rising popularity in America. The girl group, Fin.K.L., which was all the rage in the 1990s, is set to release an album marking the 21st anniversary of its debut. The group's former management agency, DSP Media, said Fin.K.L. will release an album of its hit songs, including its debut song "Blue Rain," on August 19. The agency added that the album is intended to present the group's fans with special memories, and that it will be produced in both LP and CD formats. The new album comes 14 years after Fin.K.L.'s last album was released in October 2005. Since its debut in 1998, Fin.K.L. enjoyed enormous popularity up until the early 2000s. Since 2005, the members have only performed solo or acted in TV productions. Recently, Fin.K.L members have been appearing on variety shows and on social media.
Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP Boy band MONSTA X and the comeback of legendary girl group FINKLE. K-POP boy band MONSTA X is set to actively promote their music in the U.S. market, by holding a concert at the well known Staples Center in Los Angeles. Let's take a look
[Pkg]
Another K-pop idol group is set to advance to the U.S. music market. MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Staples Center on August 10 before an audience of some 21,000 people. The Los Angeles Staples Center is a high-profile performance venue where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held each year and where such big names as Beyonce and BTS have performed previously. MONSTA X visited L.A. back in 2017 as part of its first world tour. At the time, the group's concerts, held over two days, drew some 4,600 people. Last year, the group performed in the city for the second time before an audience of 7,000. This year, MONSTA X will finally give a concert at the largest performance venue in Los Angeles. The group's agency said the upcoming concert is especially meaningful because it will demonstrate MONSTA X's rising popularity in America. The girl group, Fin.K.L., which was all the rage in the 1990s, is set to release an album marking the 21st anniversary of its debut. The group's former management agency, DSP Media, said Fin.K.L. will release an album of its hit songs, including its debut song "Blue Rain," on August 19. The agency added that the album is intended to present the group's fans with special memories, and that it will be produced in both LP and CD formats. The new album comes 14 years after Fin.K.L.'s last album was released in October 2005. Since its debut in 1998, Fin.K.L. enjoyed enormous popularity up until the early 2000s. Since 2005, the members have only performed solo or acted in TV productions. Recently, Fin.K.L members have been appearing on variety shows and on social media.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-