입력 2019.07.25 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.25 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics says it will release an improved foldable Galaxy smartphone this fall. With new reinforcements and protective features, the Galaxy Fold will hit the global market in September.
The ruling Democratic Party has announced that an additional budget of one trillion won will be set aside next year, for supporting the nation's semiconductor industry. Chief DP policymaker Cho Jeong-sik said that the extra budget will be used to buffer the domestic chip industry, from the repercussions of Japan's export restrictions.
The Bank of Korea announced that the nation's GDP grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter of this year, compared to the previous quarter. The growth is the largest in seven quarters since the third quarter of 2017. It is also a rebound from a negative growth of minus 0.4 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Telecommunication fees have fallen to a 34-year-low after remaining on a downward track for 21 consecutive months. This trend is attributed to an increasing number of mobile phone users opting for price plans that offer a discount of 25 percent.
    News Today
