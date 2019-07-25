DEVELOPMENT OF GINSENG VARIETIES News Today 입력 2019.07.25 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ginseng farmers have a hard time in particular dealing with scorching heat around this time of the year, because ginseng plants susceptible to high heat tend to wither and die in summer. But now studies are underway to develop new ginseng varieties and cultivation methods to deal with this problem.



[Pkg]



A ginseng farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. Bright red fruits seen only around this time of the year hang on each stem. The start of the summer heat wave is the most stressful period for ginseng farmers. Cool and dry climate provides the ideal condition. So when high temperatures continue for a prolonged period, it can cause Ginseng plants that are several years old to wither and die. Due to global warming, heat-caused damage to ginseng is mounting every year. But now a ginseng variety that can better withstand high temperatures has been developed. While 14.4% of the two-year-old ordinary ginseng variety suffered heat damage, only 1.9% of the new variety were lost.



[Soundbite] YUN CHUN-SIK(GINSENG FARMER) : "When the heat wave is prolonged, the existing varieties died off first and the new variety withstood the high temperatures better."



In addition, studies on better cultivation methods are underway. One good example is a tunnel-type tent that improves air circulation and provide a cooling effect.



[Soundbite] LEE BYEONG-CHEOL(KOREA GINSENG CORP.) : "Global warming and the worsening environment are making it difficult for farmers to boost the ginseng yields. So, we're focusing on developing a new ginseng variety."



Korea's reputation as a top ginseng-producing nation is at stake, as China is catching up by promoting its ginseng sector with larger cultivation areas and lower prices. This is why it's crucial to improve Korean ginseng's global competitiveness by producing higher-quality products.

