CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.25 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about veteran singer Kim Jang-hoon's activities, and world class violinist Sarah Chang. Veteran singer Kim Jang-hoon has caught the attention of the public with his activities to promote Korea's Dokdo Island. His management agency announced that he will be making a trip to Dokdo Island with some 60 high school students. Let’s take a look



[Pkg]



Singer Kim Jang-hoon will soon visit Dokdo Islets with young students. His management agency said that Kim is scheduled to take a trip to Dokdo with some 60 students from Chungnam Foreign Language High School on July 29th. The singer and the students first met at a talk concert on Dokdo back in April. Kim was deeply impressed by the students' love for Dokdo, which motivated him to join this trip. This is the singer's first visit to Dokdo in three years. He was there last time to play baduk to promote the islets with baduk master Lee Sedol in June 2016. Kim Jang-hoon and the students are scheduled to arrive at Dokdo on July 30 after stopping over at Ulleungdo Island. Various events publicizing the importance of Dokdo as part of Korean territory are planned on the islets. World-class violinist Sarah Chang will hold a concert tour in Korea this coming winter. According to the concert organizers, Chang will come to Korea in December to begin the concert tour in Daegu and then travel to Ulsan, Cheonan and other major cities. The tour's grand finale will be held at the Seoul Arts Center on December 29th. Chang had participated in the concert marking the 30th anniversary of the Seoul Arts Center's opening, but the recital in December will be her first solo concert there in seven years. In the first part of the concert, Chang will show off her elaborate techniques by performing sonatas. In the second part, the musician will perform well-known pieces such as Elga's "Love's Greeting" and Dvorak's "Romance."

