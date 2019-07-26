N.KOREA ON JAPAN'S EXPORT CURBS News Today 입력 2019.07.26 (15:04) 수정 2019.07.26 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



An international event has opened in the Philippines to condemn Japan's wartime forced labor, and economic retaliation amid the escalating tension between South Korea and Japan. North Korea has also sent its own delegation to the event. KBS has held an exclusive interview with North Korea's senior government official Ri Jong-hyok, to hear his thoughts about Japan.



[Pkg]



​​Ri Jong-hyok, the vice chairman of North Korea's Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and also the director of the North's National Reunification Institute, is well-known in the South as one of high-ranking North Korean government officials. KBS has met with Ri in Manila, where he is attending an international event.



[Soundbite] RI JONG-HYOK(DIRECTOR, N. KOREAN ASIA-PACIFIC PEACE COMMITTEE) : "I am glad to have this opportunity to speak before South Korean viewers via KBS."



Ri expressed strong protest against Japan's export restrictions imposed on South Korea.



[Soundbite] RI JONG-HYOK(DIRECTOR, N. KOREAN ASIA-PACIFIC PEACE COMMITTEE) : "I don't think that the export restrictions imposed by the Japanese government are simply an act of economic retaliation. I believe it's Japan's attempt to conceal the past crimes of its army and justify them."



The North Korean official urged Tokyo to stop its economic retaliation. He also stressed the need for a joint inter-Korean response to Japan's wartime crimes.



[Soundbite] RI JONG-HYOK(DIRECTOR, N. KOREAN ASIA-PACIFIC PEACE COMMITTEE) : "To me, this looks like an act of self-inflicted damage for Japan. Other Asian nations would favor Japan if it apologized for its past and provided compensation. But it has failed to do so."



Ri said Japan must apologize and compensate for its past atrocities in order to improve its relations with North Korea.



[Soundbite] RI JONG-HYOK(DIRECTOR, N. KOREAN ASIA-PACIFIC PEACE COMMITTEE) : "In short, it's about apology and compensation. Otherwise, it would be difficult for Japan to improve its relations with us."



On Friday, representatives of nations attending the international forum, including South and North Korea, will issue a statement condemning Japan's wartime forced labor and economic retaliation.

