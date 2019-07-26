NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.26 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.26 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals Youth Summer Camp, will be held at the Incheon Airport Aviation Academy from July 29th to August first. It was originally held in Tongyeong until last year. This year, 43 youths from 16 nations will take part in the camp, to discuss young people's role in achieving sustainable development.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs says it will dispatch 15 youth interns to global organizations and foreign think tanks later this year. The agencies include the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Food Policy Research Institute and the University of Copenhagen.

Korea's homegrown app store, One Store, has ranked second in mobile game sales in this year's first half. It has beat Apple and is only behind Google. Google Play has accounted for a whopping 78.6 percent of the market share followed by One Store at 11.9% and Apple App Store 9.6.

Officials from the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards visited India and Indonesia and discussed ways of cooperation to overcome technical regulations faced by Korean exporters. The two sides agreed to carry out related tasks.

