SUMMER HICKORY SHAD FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2019.07.26

[Anchor Lead]



A fishing ban on the flavorful hickory shad has been lifted in the South Sea. Summer hickory shads have tender flesh and soft bones, making them a more enjoyable delicacy than the hickory shads caught in the fall. A summer hickory shad festival has also begun to celebrate the delicious fish. We take you to Shacheon Bay for the details.



[Pkg]



​Early morning. Fishing boats busily sail across Sacheon Bay. As a fishing ban was lifted recently it's time to get out and catch the summer hickory shads that are in season now. The fishermen cast a 400-meter-long net into the sea and carefully pull it up, revealing hickory shads with silvery scales.



[Soundbite] SEO JEONG-CHEOL(FISHERMAN) : "I started right after the ban was removed. The summer hickory shad has soft bones, so it can be eaten raw without fileting."



These boats return to port after a long night of fishing and carrying big loads of shads. The fishermen hope the abundance of hickory shads would continue until the fall.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-SAM(FISHERMAN) : "This should be around 15 or 20kg. I hope to haul in as much as possible."



A hickory shad festival kicked off in the vicinity of Samcheonpo Port. The summer hickory shads have more tender flesh and softer bones than the ones caught in fall. A variety of shad dishes, like the grilled shads and raw shads in spicy sauce, are available at affordable prices throughout the festival period.



[Soundbite] MIN BONG-KI(FESTIVAL VISITOR) : "I took a day off to come to the festival. It's delicious and the bones are soft. I'm going to enjoy them a lot."



Also, various fun events are offered, including a free sampling session, an auction, and bare-hand shad fishing.



[Soundbite] JANG JE-YEONG(CHAIR, FESTIVAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE) : "The summer hickory shads are tastier than the autumn shads. We have plenty of fish and many events available for visitors."



The Samcheonpo Port Hickory Shad Festival held in Sacheon is on until July 28th.

