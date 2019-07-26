CULTURAL INSIGHT

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a newly introduced K-POP category at the MTV Video Music awards, and analysis on BTS's global fan meeting. The MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most well known global awards ceremony, have introduced a K-pop category, and the organizers have announced this year's nominees. Take a look to see if your favorite K-POP group has been nominated.
[Pkg]
The MTV Video Music Awards have introduced a K-pop category. MTV announced this year's nominees on July 24 Korea time. BTS, BLACKPINK and four other K-pop groups have been nominated for the Best K-pop award. Last year, MTV did not nominate K-pop groups in any of the categories. This year, it introduced a K-pop category to its roster. Some say it's not surprising given the popularity of K-pop. However, critics say that MTV is simply trying to draw attention while excluding K-pop artists from its major awards. BTS's global fan meetings held over four days last month have been found to have produced an economic effect of nearly 500 billion won. A report published by a Korea University research team says the K-pop sensation's global fan meetings held in Seoul and Busan created an economic effect of 481.3 billion won. The Busan meetings attracted some 42,000 fans to generate an effect of 100 billion won. The economic effect of the Seoul meetings, which drew 52,000 people, is estimated at 300 billion won, as it attracted more international fans than the meeting in Busan. The researchers say this demonstrates the power of the culture sector as a new driving engine of the Korean economy. They added that such showbiz events will help boost the domestic economy and attract more foreign tourists to Korea.
On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a newly introduced K-POP category at the MTV Video Music awards, and analysis on BTS's global fan meeting. The MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most well known global awards ceremony, have introduced a K-pop category, and the organizers have announced this year's nominees. Take a look to see if your favorite K-POP group has been nominated.
[Pkg]
The MTV Video Music Awards have introduced a K-pop category. MTV announced this year's nominees on July 24 Korea time. BTS, BLACKPINK and four other K-pop groups have been nominated for the Best K-pop award. Last year, MTV did not nominate K-pop groups in any of the categories. This year, it introduced a K-pop category to its roster. Some say it's not surprising given the popularity of K-pop. However, critics say that MTV is simply trying to draw attention while excluding K-pop artists from its major awards. BTS's global fan meetings held over four days last month have been found to have produced an economic effect of nearly 500 billion won. A report published by a Korea University research team says the K-pop sensation's global fan meetings held in Seoul and Busan created an economic effect of 481.3 billion won. The Busan meetings attracted some 42,000 fans to generate an effect of 100 billion won. The economic effect of the Seoul meetings, which drew 52,000 people, is estimated at 300 billion won, as it attracted more international fans than the meeting in Busan. The researchers say this demonstrates the power of the culture sector as a new driving engine of the Korean economy. They added that such showbiz events will help boost the domestic economy and attract more foreign tourists to Korea.
- CULTURAL INSIGHT
-
- 입력 2019.07.26 (15:14)
- 수정 2019.07.26 (16:58)
[Anchor Lead]
On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a newly introduced K-POP category at the MTV Video Music awards, and analysis on BTS's global fan meeting. The MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most well known global awards ceremony, have introduced a K-pop category, and the organizers have announced this year's nominees. Take a look to see if your favorite K-POP group has been nominated.
[Pkg]
The MTV Video Music Awards have introduced a K-pop category. MTV announced this year's nominees on July 24 Korea time. BTS, BLACKPINK and four other K-pop groups have been nominated for the Best K-pop award. Last year, MTV did not nominate K-pop groups in any of the categories. This year, it introduced a K-pop category to its roster. Some say it's not surprising given the popularity of K-pop. However, critics say that MTV is simply trying to draw attention while excluding K-pop artists from its major awards. BTS's global fan meetings held over four days last month have been found to have produced an economic effect of nearly 500 billion won. A report published by a Korea University research team says the K-pop sensation's global fan meetings held in Seoul and Busan created an economic effect of 481.3 billion won. The Busan meetings attracted some 42,000 fans to generate an effect of 100 billion won. The economic effect of the Seoul meetings, which drew 52,000 people, is estimated at 300 billion won, as it attracted more international fans than the meeting in Busan. The researchers say this demonstrates the power of the culture sector as a new driving engine of the Korean economy. They added that such showbiz events will help boost the domestic economy and attract more foreign tourists to Korea.
On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a newly introduced K-POP category at the MTV Video Music awards, and analysis on BTS's global fan meeting. The MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most well known global awards ceremony, have introduced a K-pop category, and the organizers have announced this year's nominees. Take a look to see if your favorite K-POP group has been nominated.
[Pkg]
The MTV Video Music Awards have introduced a K-pop category. MTV announced this year's nominees on July 24 Korea time. BTS, BLACKPINK and four other K-pop groups have been nominated for the Best K-pop award. Last year, MTV did not nominate K-pop groups in any of the categories. This year, it introduced a K-pop category to its roster. Some say it's not surprising given the popularity of K-pop. However, critics say that MTV is simply trying to draw attention while excluding K-pop artists from its major awards. BTS's global fan meetings held over four days last month have been found to have produced an economic effect of nearly 500 billion won. A report published by a Korea University research team says the K-pop sensation's global fan meetings held in Seoul and Busan created an economic effect of 481.3 billion won. The Busan meetings attracted some 42,000 fans to generate an effect of 100 billion won. The economic effect of the Seoul meetings, which drew 52,000 people, is estimated at 300 billion won, as it attracted more international fans than the meeting in Busan. The researchers say this demonstrates the power of the culture sector as a new driving engine of the Korean economy. They added that such showbiz events will help boost the domestic economy and attract more foreign tourists to Korea.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-