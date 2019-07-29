기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.29 (15:02) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:45) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The number of cars sold by the Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group overseas has surpassed 90 million. The feat comes 45 years after the automaker first exported ten pickup trucks to Qatar in 1975. The combined length of the 90 million vehicles is 11 times the circumference of Earth.
A documentary film about Iran co-produced by KBS and the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB is to air July 30 and 31 on KBS1 channel. It's the first documentary to be produced by Korea and Iran, and it reveals the hidden side of the Middle Eastern country that has not been shown so far by other broadcasters.
According to the government of Boryeong City, Chungcheongnam-do Province, some 1.8 million people visited the Boryeong Mud Festival held at Daecheon Beach over the past ten days. The percentage of foreign visitors rose more than 5 percentage points from the same period last year to surpass 21 percent, attesting to the mud festival's worldwide popularity.
The Seoul City government is to announce a contest for Korean and overseas design experts, who are invited to submit their ideas for the creation of a waterfront ecological and recreational zone, in the Hangang River and Tancheon river area within the Seoul International District.
