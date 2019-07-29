CLOSING OF FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS News Today 입력 2019.07.29 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:57)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju have come to a close. The tournament served to show the way forward for Korean swimming. We have the details.



[Pkg]



Audiences applaud the passionate performances showcased by swimmers from around the world. The flag of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju has now been handed over to the next host city, Fukuoka, Japan. The event was filled with emotional triumphs and has ended after a 17-day run. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel who won six gold medals in Gwangju and Sweden's 50 meter butterfly champion Sarah Sjöström turned out to be the event's biggest stars. Future hope as well as lingering tasks for Korean swimming were made evident through the championships. Kim Su-ji won a surprise bronze medal in diving while the Korean women's water polo team impressed many with their tenacity to score goals, though not many, against strong global teams. But there were less happy moments such as when Kim Seo-yeong was the only finalist in the individual medley.



[Soundbite] KIM SEO-YEONG(NATIONAL SWIMMING TEAM) : "The result was somewhat disappointing but I will work harder to repay all the support I received."



Korea has long lacked a global reputation in swimming, but hosting these championships has boosted public interest and this momentum needs to be continued.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SUP(CHAMPIONSHIPS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE PRESIDENT) : "Following the tournament, efforts will continue to develop Korea and Gwangju into a swimming powerhouse."



The Gwangju event was the largest to date but popularity wise, it could have been better partly due to a lack of star Korean athletes. How these challenges can be addressed ahead of next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics remains to be seen.

CLOSING OF FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

입력 2019.07.29 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju have come to a close. The tournament served to show the way forward for Korean swimming. We have the details.



[Pkg]



Audiences applaud the passionate performances showcased by swimmers from around the world. The flag of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju has now been handed over to the next host city, Fukuoka, Japan. The event was filled with emotional triumphs and has ended after a 17-day run. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel who won six gold medals in Gwangju and Sweden's 50 meter butterfly champion Sarah Sjöström turned out to be the event's biggest stars. Future hope as well as lingering tasks for Korean swimming were made evident through the championships. Kim Su-ji won a surprise bronze medal in diving while the Korean women's water polo team impressed many with their tenacity to score goals, though not many, against strong global teams. But there were less happy moments such as when Kim Seo-yeong was the only finalist in the individual medley.



[Soundbite] KIM SEO-YEONG(NATIONAL SWIMMING TEAM) : "The result was somewhat disappointing but I will work harder to repay all the support I received."



Korea has long lacked a global reputation in swimming, but hosting these championships has boosted public interest and this momentum needs to be continued.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SUP(CHAMPIONSHIPS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE PRESIDENT) : "Following the tournament, efforts will continue to develop Korea and Gwangju into a swimming powerhouse."



The Gwangju event was the largest to date but popularity wise, it could have been better partly due to a lack of star Korean athletes. How these challenges can be addressed ahead of next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics remains to be seen.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보