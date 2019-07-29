K-LEAGUE-JUVENTUS FC MATCH DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



The fallout from the friendly match between Team K League and Italy's Juventus Football Club held Friday in Seoul, continues on. In the latest development, remarks made by the Italian club's coach at a news conference which were not accurately translated, are brewing another round of controversy. We have the details.



[Pkg]



After Friday's match with a South Korean all-star K-league team, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was bombarded with questions about why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in the game. According to Italian media, Sarri said fans should come to Italy if they want to see Ronaldo in action, and that he's willing to pay for the ticket. This is the part that particularly drew controversy.



[Soundbite] MAURIZIO SARRI(JUVENTUS COACH) : "I'm not involved whatsoever in the fan meeting. If fans want to see Ronaldo in Italy, I'll pay for air fare."



His remarks were not properly translated at the time during the news conference. But such a statement would provoke Korean fans who were immensely disappointed by how the superstar sat out the entire game. Another incident added fuel to the fire. Ronaldo posted a photo of him working out on a treadmill upon returning home. This further infuriated Korean fans, as he cited muscle aches for not playing while in Korea. The agency which hosted the K league-Juventus event is eligible to claim penalty fees from the Italian football champs over breach of contract, while the Korean football body can do the same against the organizing agency. But there's little or no consideration of the fans who paid up to 400-thousand won for tickets to see the Portuguese footballer. The fallout may lead to a court battle as there are movements of a collective lawsuit among fans who demand a refund.

