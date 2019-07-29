RISKS OF ELECTRIC KICKBOARDS News Today 입력 2019.07.29 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



These days, it's not difficult to see people riding electric kickboard scooters on the streets. Sharing services have played a role in the increased use of these vehicles, and related accidents including clashes with cars are on the rise. In particular, it has been found that 8 out of 10 riders are not wearing safety helmets.



[Pkg]



This car is about to leave an apartment complex parking lot when it collides with an electric kickboard that came out of nowhere.



[Soundbite] "What's this? (A person?)"



The scooters cross roads indiscriminately, ignore lights, and even go against the flow of traffic. But accidents also occur when other vehicles don't pay attention to kickboards. This car was attempting a right turn from the first lane when it crashed into a scooter that was driving in the outer lane. According to a survey by a local insurance firm, there have been over 480 traffic accidents involving cars and electric kickboard scooters over the past three years. With sharing services launched last year, the number of incidents has increased more than fivefold from two years ago. When accidents occur, the vehicle driver and the scooter rider both suffer serious damage. The vehicle driver is usually held more responsible and even if there is little fault on the driver's part, it's difficult to claim compensation from the kickboard user who in most cases is uninsured. For the scooter riders, any accident can result in serious injury because their whole bodies are exposed to danger. Even so, approximately just one in ten riders wear safety helmets.



[Soundbite] JEON JE-HO(SAMSUNG TRAFFIC SAFETY RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Authorities should consider crackdowns on dangerous scooter-related behavior such as not wearing helmets."



Experts say related insurance products must be developed while the vehicle's sharing platforms must strengthen safety regulations and advise users to wear helmets.

RISKS OF ELECTRIC KICKBOARDS

입력 2019.07.29 (15:07) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



These days, it's not difficult to see people riding electric kickboard scooters on the streets. Sharing services have played a role in the increased use of these vehicles, and related accidents including clashes with cars are on the rise. In particular, it has been found that 8 out of 10 riders are not wearing safety helmets.



[Pkg]



This car is about to leave an apartment complex parking lot when it collides with an electric kickboard that came out of nowhere.



[Soundbite] "What's this? (A person?)"



The scooters cross roads indiscriminately, ignore lights, and even go against the flow of traffic. But accidents also occur when other vehicles don't pay attention to kickboards. This car was attempting a right turn from the first lane when it crashed into a scooter that was driving in the outer lane. According to a survey by a local insurance firm, there have been over 480 traffic accidents involving cars and electric kickboard scooters over the past three years. With sharing services launched last year, the number of incidents has increased more than fivefold from two years ago. When accidents occur, the vehicle driver and the scooter rider both suffer serious damage. The vehicle driver is usually held more responsible and even if there is little fault on the driver's part, it's difficult to claim compensation from the kickboard user who in most cases is uninsured. For the scooter riders, any accident can result in serious injury because their whole bodies are exposed to danger. Even so, approximately just one in ten riders wear safety helmets.



[Soundbite] JEON JE-HO(SAMSUNG TRAFFIC SAFETY RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Authorities should consider crackdowns on dangerous scooter-related behavior such as not wearing helmets."



Experts say related insurance products must be developed while the vehicle's sharing platforms must strengthen safety regulations and advise users to wear helmets.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보