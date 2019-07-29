CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.29 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a surprise collaboration between RM from BTS and an American rapper, and the possible release of the Korean film, 'Mount Baekdu'. Singer RM from BTS has released a new song with legendary American rapper Lil Nas X. The two worked on a remix of the U.S. rapper's hit song "Old Town Road." This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Boy band BTS' leader RM and American rapper Lil Nas X have released a new song. The US singer on Wednesday unveiled "Seoul Town Road," a collaboration with RM, on global streaming sites. The track is a remix of Lil Nas X's famous hit "Old Town Road." The song features RM rapping English lyrics he wrote himself. Also to accentuate RM's collaboration as well as a Korean appeal, the song's title has been changed from the original Old Town Road to Seoul Town Road. Forbes and Rolling Stone magazines also reported on how the two singers joined their musical talent. Moreover, BTS' management agency said the project was first proposed by the American rapper. The Korean film "Mount Baekdu" starring top actors Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo and Ma Dong-seok as well as singer and actress Suzy may hit theaters this winter. The film's distribution agency announced the movie has completed shooting in the past five months since filming first began in February. Mount Baekdu drew attention from early on for its star-studded cast lineup including the top names in Korean cinema. The story is known to be about South and North Koreans struggling to prevent a volcanic eruption of Mount Baekdu. Lee Byung-hun who plays the role of a North Korean secret agent said that filming Mount Baekdu was especially meaningful. Ha Jung-woo said there were many dangerous scenes and he's grateful that it all came to an end safe and sound.

