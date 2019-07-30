NEGOTIATION PROPOSALS TO JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (14:56) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



While the Korean government continues its efforts to engage in dialogue with Japan, Japan keeps refusing Korean trade representatives' proposals to negotiate. Tokyo has again rejected Seoul's proposal to sit down for a bilateral meeting at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership being held this week.



[Pkg]



The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership meeting is where 16 countries, including South Korea and Japan, are meeting to discuss a mammoth free trade deal. There, the South Korean trade delegation is focusing on publicizing the injustice of Japan's export curbs.



[Soundbite] YEO HAN-KOO(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY(JUL. 28)) : "I again explained clearly that it could hurt the global value chain."



At the same time, Korean delegates have proposed sitting down with their Japanese counterparts at a minister-level meeting. The RCEP Ministerial Meeting is scheduled to open this weekend in Beijing. Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has asked her Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko, to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming conference. But Japan has refused, citing a scheduling conflict. Tokyo had also rejected Seoul's call for a bilateral negotiation at the World Trade Organization's General Council last week.



[Soundbite] KIM SEUNG-HO(DEPUTY TRADE MINISTER(JUL. 26, KBS NEWS 9)) : "I told them that I will plainly explain the flaws of Japan's claim in detail and they could come to the bilateral negotiation table if they're curious."



Korea plans to continue publicizing the injustice of Japan's export controls on the global stage. Previously, Korea asked U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and IT industry insiders to play whatever role they can to resolve this issue.



[Soundbite] YOO MYUNG-HEE(TRADE MINISTER) : "They agreed that Japan's export measure affected cooperation and security among Korea, U.S. and Japan and said they will help."



But Minister Yoo has made it clear that Seoul is still open to talks with Tokyo anytime.

