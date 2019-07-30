NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (14:58) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea emerged as the world's third-largest electronics producer after China and the U.S. in 2018. Korea's electronics industry has posted the average annual production growth of 9 percent over the past five years, outperforming Japan, whose production shrank 2.3 percent.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will hold a special event in Washington D.C. on August 1 to honor the American veterans of the Korean War. Some 500 members of the veterans' bereaved families have been invited to the event. The vice minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will personally thank the veterans, for their sacrifices and dedication on the part of the Korean government, and present the bereaved families with the Ambassador for Peace medals.

UNICEF and K-pop group BTS have released a video entitled "End Violence" to mark International Friendship Day designated by the U.N. Aimed at eradicating child abuse, the video was produced to raise public awareness about children and teenagers who are exposed to all kinds of violence.

With the implementation of the 52-hour workweek, Sunday room occupancy rates at Korea's major hotels such as Lotte and Shilla have surged 10-25 percent. Hotel industry insiders say now that working people have a wider choice in terms of when to take days off, more customers prefer to stay at hotels on Sundays, when they are less crowded than on Fridays and Saturdays.

