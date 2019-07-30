COURT DISPUTE OVER SOCCER MATCH News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (14:59) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo's absence during a friendly match held in Seoul over the weekend, is likely headed for a court battle. Already, over 2,000 fans said they will take part in a collective lawsuit against the event organizer, demanding compensation.



[Pkg]



This soccer fan bought a ticket to the K League all stars versus Juventus match for 130-thousand won. He spent a fortune to see the Italian club's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in action. But when the final whistle blew, he was frustrated to say the least.



[Soundbite] (SPECTATOR OF JUVENTUS MATCH) : "I saw some people burning Ronaldo's photo and ripping up his placard."



Ronaldo showed up, but sat out the entire game. Infuriated by his no-show, the fans are taking legal action against the event organizer The Fasta. In less than 3 days, some 2,000 fans have expressed intent to take part in a class action suit organized by a local law firm.



[Soundbite] YOO HYEONG-BIN(LAWYER IN CHARGE OF RONALDO CASE) : "Many clients are those who bought as many as ten tickets. If they get 50-70% of their money back, I believe they will be satisfied."



Legal experts say the key issue in the case will be whether Ronaldo playing in the match was a determining factor in the purchase of tickets. It was reported through media several times that the Portuguese footballer would be in action on the ground for at least 45 minutes. Many believe this is why the event organizer can be held accountable. Also if the organizing agency, which has raked in 6 billion won in ticket sales, knew about his no-show but did not disclose it beforehand, fraud charges can be applied. In fact one lawyer has already pressed charges against The Fasta and Ronaldo over fraud. But others say as the event was not only about the star player, it's difficult to hold the organizer fully responsible. The Fasta CEO Robin Jang announced plans to hold a news conference soon to convey a clear response to the latest dispute.

