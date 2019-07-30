PENALTIES FOR ILLEGAL PARKING News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (15:01) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting next month, parking illegally near a fire hydrant will be subject to fines as high as 90-thousand won. Three other areas where illegal parking is frequently reported will also see stiffer penalties.



[Pkg]



This taxi is parked on the side of the road. A truck has to change lanes and make a wide right turn because of the parked taxi. Here, a dump truck is seen stopped in a crosswalk, inconveniencing pedestrians and impeding the flow of traffic.



[Soundbite] (NEARBY RESIDENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It hinders traffic flow but what can we do. We can't tell them to move their cars."



With the number of accidents related to illegal parking increasing, the government has been receiving reports from citizens since April. Citizens can file reports to authorities when they see vehicles illegally parked in four key areas, near fire hydrants, crosswalks, intersection corners and bus stops. Over 200-thousand reports flooded in over the first 100 days. Anyone can make a report using a smartphone app by taking a picture of the parked vehicle.



[Soundbite] SEO CHEOL-MO(MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR & SAFETY) : "When citizens take photos, the drivers usually ask for lenience rather than starting a scuffle. Now many people know about this rule."



As the effectiveness of the system became evident, the government decided to step up penalties including higher fines. Starting in August, drivers who park or stay idle within 5 meters of a hydrant or a firefighting facility will face a maximum fine of 90-thousand won depending on the type of vehicle and the level of violation. Citizens who spot a vehicle parked in an illegal area can take two photos of the vehicle with a one-minute interval and submit them via an app operated by the Interior and Safety Ministry.

