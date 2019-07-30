RISK TO UNESCO BIOSPHERE RESERVE News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (15:03) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Imjin-gang River area in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do Province is known for its scenic beauty and rich ecosystem. This was recognized, and the area was registered as a UNESCO biosphere reserve last month. But in recent years, excessive growth of foreign plant species has been a threat to the region. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Plants, standing taller than most adults grow along the riverside. These are giant ragweeds originating from North America. They are spreading fast and driving out native plants such as the evening primrose. In August, their pollen is scattered about, causing various allergic diseases. The ragweeds need to be chopped down before they bloom but as they've spread so far and wide, it's hard to get the job done quickly.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-MAN(YEONCHEON WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION) : "The plants are so large we need to chop them down 2 to 3 times. It's a demanding process."



However, their numbers are decreasing thanks to annual removal efforts.



[Soundbite] KIM GYEONG-DO(HANTAN-GANG RIVER PRESERVATION CAMPAIGN) : "Four years of removal work has reduced their numbers by 70%. We believe just cutting them down is the best way."



But it's not only the giant ragweeds. Many other foreign plant species thrive in the Imjin-gang River area, disrupting the indigenous ecosystem.



[Soundbite] CHAE TAEK-BYEONG(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "We will continue removal operations and budget allocations on a five-year basis to restore Imjin-gang River to its original state."



Experts say the current method of renovating streams also needs to be changed because reckless construction destroys the habitat of native plants such as reed and silver grass.

