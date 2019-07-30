기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.07.30 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CULTURAL INSIGHT
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,041.30 KOSDAQ 630.18 다음기사 KOSPI 2,041.30 KOSDAQ 630.18
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a very special cover dance video trending online, and the comeback of JYP entertainment's girl group ITZY. A very special cover dance of BTS's fire is currently trending online. Now, there's hundreds and thousands of K-POP cover dances, but there's a reason why this video is catching public attention in particular. Let's find out.

[Pkg]

A video posted on YouTube last weekend. Five soldiers perform an enrapturing dance to BTS's song "Fire." They stage a flawless performance despite the complex choreography. The video also shows the soldiers enjoying themselves off-duty outside the army barracks. In a message posted along with the video, the producer of the clip expressed hope that viewers will enjoy watching Korean soldiers dancing to BTS's music. The video went viral on YouTube and social media. Viewers' replies included many encouraging messages for the servicemen fulfilling their duty to protect the country, that made time to create such an amazing video. Girl group Itzy managed by JYP is back with a new album. It comes five months after the release of their debut song "Dalla Dalla" back in February. The group unveiled its first mini-album and its title track, "Icy," on Monday evening. "Icy" is a summer song written by K-pop legend and producer Park Jin-young. Itzy is the latest the girl group managed by JYP Entertainment, following Wonder Girls, Miss A and Twice. The new band exploded into the music scene with their debut early this year, topping charts of terrestrial and cable TV channels.
  • CULTURAL INSIGHT
    • 입력 2019.07.30 (15:05)
    • 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a very special cover dance video trending online, and the comeback of JYP entertainment's girl group ITZY. A very special cover dance of BTS's fire is currently trending online. Now, there's hundreds and thousands of K-POP cover dances, but there's a reason why this video is catching public attention in particular. Let's find out.

[Pkg]

A video posted on YouTube last weekend. Five soldiers perform an enrapturing dance to BTS's song "Fire." They stage a flawless performance despite the complex choreography. The video also shows the soldiers enjoying themselves off-duty outside the army barracks. In a message posted along with the video, the producer of the clip expressed hope that viewers will enjoy watching Korean soldiers dancing to BTS's music. The video went viral on YouTube and social media. Viewers' replies included many encouraging messages for the servicemen fulfilling their duty to protect the country, that made time to create such an amazing video. Girl group Itzy managed by JYP is back with a new album. It comes five months after the release of their debut song "Dalla Dalla" back in February. The group unveiled its first mini-album and its title track, "Icy," on Monday evening. "Icy" is a summer song written by K-pop legend and producer Park Jin-young. Itzy is the latest the girl group managed by JYP Entertainment, following Wonder Girls, Miss A and Twice. The new band exploded into the music scene with their debut early this year, topping charts of terrestrial and cable TV channels.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.