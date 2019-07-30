CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.30 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a very special cover dance video trending online, and the comeback of JYP entertainment's girl group ITZY. A very special cover dance of BTS's fire is currently trending online. Now, there's hundreds and thousands of K-POP cover dances, but there's a reason why this video is catching public attention in particular. Let's find out.



[Pkg]



A video posted on YouTube last weekend. Five soldiers perform an enrapturing dance to BTS's song "Fire." They stage a flawless performance despite the complex choreography. The video also shows the soldiers enjoying themselves off-duty outside the army barracks. In a message posted along with the video, the producer of the clip expressed hope that viewers will enjoy watching Korean soldiers dancing to BTS's music. The video went viral on YouTube and social media. Viewers' replies included many encouraging messages for the servicemen fulfilling their duty to protect the country, that made time to create such an amazing video. Girl group Itzy managed by JYP is back with a new album. It comes five months after the release of their debut song "Dalla Dalla" back in February. The group unveiled its first mini-album and its title track, "Icy," on Monday evening. "Icy" is a summer song written by K-pop legend and producer Park Jin-young. Itzy is the latest the girl group managed by JYP Entertainment, following Wonder Girls, Miss A and Twice. The new band exploded into the music scene with their debut early this year, topping charts of terrestrial and cable TV channels.

