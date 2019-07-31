기사 본문 영역

N.KOREA LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILES
입력 2019.07.31 (14:57) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45) News Today
N.KOREA LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILES
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles just six days after the last ones on July 25th. The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Galma region in Wonsan toward the East Sea at 5:06 and 5:27 AM this morning. The missiles launched today are estimated to have reached the altitude of about 30 kilometers and flown for roughly 250 kilometers. A JCS official said today's missiles were probably test-launched, and the JCS is currently analyzing them to see if they're similar to the missiles launched on July 25th.
