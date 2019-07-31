N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONSHIPS News Today 입력 2019.07.31 (14:58) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite North Korea's firing of several projectiles this morning, the US appears to be quickening steps for working-level talks with Pyongyang. The two sides are known to have met at the inter-Korean demilitarized zone last week, while President Donald Trump has again insisted his relationship with the North Korean leader remains good.



[Pkg]



Speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump reiterated his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. When asked whether Washington's goal is to maintain the status quo following Pyongyang's short range ballistic missile launches carried out last Thursday, the President responded as follows.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT)



Trump didn't elaborate on details but it appears he was implying that denuclearization negotiations were under way. Reuters News meanwhile reported that a U.S. National Security Council official traveled to the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone last week and met with a North Korean official. U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton had visited Seoul during this time accompanied by Matthew Pottinger, National Security Council senior director for Asia, and Allison Hooker, the NSC director for Korea. According to Reuters, a North Korean official said during the DMZ meeting that dialogue will resume soon. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also expressed strong resolve for high-level talks with North Korea ahead of his visit to Thailand later this week to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum.



[Soundbite] MIKE POMPEO(U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE(JUL. 29))



Also following Pompeo to Bangkok will be US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has notified that he will not be attending the ASEAN meeting and observers say the North may send First Vice Minister Choe Son-hui instead. The US is showing a flexible attitude stressing "creative solutions" to the North Korea issue. It seems to be first aiming to hold talks to crack the complicated puzzle of nuclear negotiations with North Korea. How the North will respond remains to be seen.

N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONSHIPS

입력 2019.07.31 (14:58) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45) News Today

