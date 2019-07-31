기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.07.31 (15:02)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

SK Telecom was named the 5G mobile carrier leader in the Asian region selected by Forbes magazine. Samsung Electronics was picked the clear leader in the 5G handset manufacturers category and Qualcomm in the 5G mobile chipset area.
Samsung Electronics suffered a vast setback in its smartphone business as its operational profit fell below two trillion won for the first time since the fourth quarter of last year. The declining profit is blamed on a dramatic slowdown in Galaxy S10 sales in May and June.
The recent spike in direct overseas purchases of liquid nicotine for e-cigarettes has prompted the Korea Customs Service to launch a special crackdown on the illegal import of solutions with over 1% nicotine concentration. Liquid with over 1% nicotine content may be legal overseas, but such products are classified as harmful chemical substances in Korea.
