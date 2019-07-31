NEW INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER TERMINAL News Today 입력 2019.07.31 (15:05) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A new international passenger terminal is to open at Incheon Port later this year. The integrated operation of ferries between Korea and China is expected to boost the number of passengers to over 2 million.



[Pkg]



Five large roofs symbolizing sea waves.This is a new international passenger terminal. As tall as a nine-storey building and as spacious as nine soccer fields. After three years of construction, it's finally ready to welcome passengers. So far, two international terminals at Incheon Port have been operated separately, but come December, they will be merged into one new passenger terminal.



[Soundbite] LEE JUNG-HAENG(INCHEON PORT AUTHORITY) : "Efficiency is the primary goal of the merger. We also took into consideration passengers' convenience and safety."



The pier in front of the new passenger terminal is large enough for seven car ferries operating on 10 routes between Korea and China to anchor simultaneously. Four car ferry operating companies have been selected to form a consortium that will operate at the port for 30 years.



[Soundbite] YOON KI-RIM(CEO OF UNION TRANSPORT) : "By developing services that meet passengers' needs we can produce a greater synergistic effect."



The opening of the new passenger terminal is also expected to boost the cargo capacity of containers at the port, which last year recorded only 430,000 TEU. The terminal will have two duty-free shops, a wide range of convenience facilities and even a performance hall. What's more, the number of passengers is predicted to surge from the current one million to 2.2 million in the next decade, prompting the development of various tourist items.

