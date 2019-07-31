CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.07.31 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Singer Kangta making a comeback, and the success of Taeyeon's newly released OST. Singer Kangta, former member of legendary idol H.O.T. is set to make a comeback. SM entertainment announced that he will release a new single album next week, entitled "Love Song". This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Singer Kangta's agency said he will release a new single album on August 4 entitled, "Love Song." It'll be the singer's first mini-album in two years and nine months. Produced as a pop dance song, "Love Song" highlights Kangta's charming vocals, befitting the summer season. Popular rapper Palo Alto took part in the album's production and also wrote the lyrics. Kangta's fans were excited to hear the news. The singer will also appear in the musical "Hedwig" after making a comeback with his new album next month. Taeyeon of Girls' Generation has once again proved her unrivaled status as the queen of original soundtracks by performing the song, "A Poem Titled You," from the original soundtrack of the TV drama "Hotel Del Luna." Released on July 21, the song topped domestic weekly music charts including Melon, Genie and Bugs. Taeyeon's agency said that the song also topped the weekly Korean music chart on the largest Chinese music site, attesting to her worldwide popularity. Taeyeon has performed on original soundtracks for a number of TV dramas so far, including "Hong Gil Dong," all of which became hits. The song, "A Poem Titled You" has received rave reviews from critics and Taeyeon's fans, as it is performed with Taeyeon's charming voice that harmonizes perfectly with the mellow mood of the song.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.07.31 (15:09) 수정 2019.07.31 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Singer Kangta making a comeback, and the success of Taeyeon's newly released OST. Singer Kangta, former member of legendary idol H.O.T. is set to make a comeback. SM entertainment announced that he will release a new single album next week, entitled "Love Song". This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Singer Kangta's agency said he will release a new single album on August 4 entitled, "Love Song." It'll be the singer's first mini-album in two years and nine months. Produced as a pop dance song, "Love Song" highlights Kangta's charming vocals, befitting the summer season. Popular rapper Palo Alto took part in the album's production and also wrote the lyrics. Kangta's fans were excited to hear the news. The singer will also appear in the musical "Hedwig" after making a comeback with his new album next month. Taeyeon of Girls' Generation has once again proved her unrivaled status as the queen of original soundtracks by performing the song, "A Poem Titled You," from the original soundtrack of the TV drama "Hotel Del Luna." Released on July 21, the song topped domestic weekly music charts including Melon, Genie and Bugs. Taeyeon's agency said that the song also topped the weekly Korean music chart on the largest Chinese music site, attesting to her worldwide popularity. Taeyeon has performed on original soundtracks for a number of TV dramas so far, including "Hong Gil Dong," all of which became hits. The song, "A Poem Titled You" has received rave reviews from critics and Taeyeon's fans, as it is performed with Taeyeon's charming voice that harmonizes perfectly with the mellow mood of the song.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보