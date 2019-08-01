N.KOREA'S NEW ROCKET SYSTEM News Today 입력 2019.08.01 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea media reported that a new large-caliber, multiple-launch, guided rocket system was tested yesterday under the supervision of Chairman Kim Jong-un, which stands in contrast to the South Korean military's claim that they were two short-range ballistic missiles.



[Pkg]



The Korean Central News Agency reported that a new large-caliber multiple-launch guided rocket system was tested yesterday under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un. It's different from the South Korean military's analysis, that two short-range ballistic missiles were launched by the regime. North Korea's state news outlet reported that the latest test proved scientifically that the new large-caliber multiple-launch guided rocket system measured up to the target strategic specifications and technical features. The agency also mentioned the combat effectiveness of the overall weapons systems was verified. According to the North Korean media, Kim is now fully aware of the development situation as he was briefed on the multiple-launch guided rocket weapons system. The North Korean leader reportedly said the outcome of the latest test-firing would become "an inescapable distress to those who do things to become a target of the weapon." However, South Korea was not mentioned directly this time. The KCNA also specified the latest incident as "test-firing," unlike the launch on July 25th that was defined as a so-called "power demonstration firing." Prior to North Korea's report, the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Galma area of Wonsan, Gangwon-do Province early yesterday morning.

