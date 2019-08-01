SOUTH KOREA'S WARNING News Today 입력 2019.08.01 (15:02) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's minister of defense, Chung Kyung-doo, says that if North Korea threatens and provokes the South, it will fall into the category of its enemies. Such strong remarks have not been heard in South Korea over the past year, as the military tensions between the two Koreas have been easing. The defense minister's remarks apparently target Pyongyang's recent military moves.



[Pkg]



Two hours after North Korea fired two missiles, Defense Minister Chung Kyung-doo made public remarks that drew particular attention. He used the word "enemy" while speaking about the North.



[Soundbite] CHUNG KYUNG-DOO(MINISTER OF DEFENSE) : "If they provoke us, the North Korean regime and its army will be included in the category of "enemies.""



It's Chung's strongest remarks toward Pyongyang since he took office last September. The Defense Ministry's White Paper issued early this year did not describe North Korea as an "enemy." Chung's remarks apparently represent his frustration over Pyongyang's recent military provocations and intensifying criticism of Seoul over the joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises and the introduction of high-tech weapons. The remarks are also construed as a warning toward Pyongyang. The defense minister also rebutted criticism that the Korean servicemen do not receive proper mental training and have poor understanding of the concept of "enemy."



[Soundbite] CHUNG KYUNG-DOO(MINISTER OF DEFENSE) : "Our guidelines clearly state that we must have combat readiness and capabilities to firmly respond to the North Korean army's provocations."



The defense minister expressed regret that some think that the government and the military sympathize with North Korea.



[Soundbite] CHUNG KYUNG-DOO(MINISTER OF DEFENSE) : "To be honest, it makes me think that some use the military as a subject of political strife while ignoring grave national security concerns."



Chung added that the North's recently test-fired short-range ballistic missiles are within South Korea's interception range, and that the South's missile capabilities are much more superior than those of the North.

