NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.01 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A considerable number of South Koreans are found to enjoy solo trips. According to a survey by the online mall Gmarket's travel website, 80% of the 993 respondents said they have plans to travel alone while 61% already had the experience.

Amid the spreading Japan boycott movement in Korea, ticket reservations for not only flights but also sea travel are being canceled in droves, leading to suspended operations. The vessel AURORA which travels between Korea's Busan and Japan's Tsushima Island will be suspended through September 30th and the ship Blue Tsushima which travels the same route will also go idle until the end of August.

The consumer price index for July rose a mere 0.6% compared to the same month last year. Growth in inflation has been under one percent for the 7th consecutive month. Statistics Korea explained the situation is not a deflation but a disinflation where the low price trend continues.

Starting Thursday, the Korean government will launch a one-stop support system to help domestic firms advance into the procurement market of goods purchased by the United Nations. This market currently worth 11.8 billion dollars is growing by the year but South Korean firms' market standing ranks at 35th accounting for about 160 million dollars.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.08.01 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A considerable number of South Koreans are found to enjoy solo trips. According to a survey by the online mall Gmarket's travel website, 80% of the 993 respondents said they have plans to travel alone while 61% already had the experience.

Amid the spreading Japan boycott movement in Korea, ticket reservations for not only flights but also sea travel are being canceled in droves, leading to suspended operations. The vessel AURORA which travels between Korea's Busan and Japan's Tsushima Island will be suspended through September 30th and the ship Blue Tsushima which travels the same route will also go idle until the end of August.

The consumer price index for July rose a mere 0.6% compared to the same month last year. Growth in inflation has been under one percent for the 7th consecutive month. Statistics Korea explained the situation is not a deflation but a disinflation where the low price trend continues.

Starting Thursday, the Korean government will launch a one-stop support system to help domestic firms advance into the procurement market of goods purchased by the United Nations. This market currently worth 11.8 billion dollars is growing by the year but South Korean firms' market standing ranks at 35th accounting for about 160 million dollars.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보