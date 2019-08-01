PROTECTION SCREENS FOR TAXI DRIVERS News Today 입력 2019.08.01 (15:10) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The drivers of taxis and buses are often exposed to danger and accidents because of violent passengers. Female taxi drivers are particularly vulnerable. To tackle the problem, a growing number of drivers install so-called protection screens.



[Pkg]



This footage was taken recently by a black box installed in a taxi operating in the Seoul metropolitan area. It shows a drunk passenger assaulting a female driver in her 60s. The driver tries to protect herself with both arms, but to no avail. Her face was severely bruised, and she even developed symptoms of cerebral hemorrhage. A growing number of cab drivers are installing special screens to protect themselves from violent passengers. These protective screens are sturdy enough to resist hammer attacks. Female drivers are especially relieved to have protection screens in their vehicles.



[Soundbite] NAM SEUNG-SUN(TAXI DRIVER) : "I can see what's going on next to me, but I am completely unprotected when it comes to the back seat. It's safer now, as I don't need to worry about what's going on at the back seat anymore."



Local governments provide half of the costs needed to install driver protection screens. The screens do not hinder vision or require too much space, nor do they cause inconvenience to passengers.



[Soundbite] BOK JIN-HOO(DAEJEON CITY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL) : "We reduced the size of these half-open type protection screens to minimize drivers' inconvenience and to make it easy for passengers to pay their fares."



More than 200 taxis in Seoul, Daegu, Busan and Daejeon have driver protection screens now. Authorities plan to expand the installation of this item nationwide once their effectiveness is validated.

