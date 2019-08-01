CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.01 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP sensation BTS joining hands with UNICEF, and Changmin of TVXQ's continued donations. K-POP boy band BTS has joined hands with UNICEIF and unveiled a video campaigning to end violence against children. This video was created to mart International Friendship Day designated by the UN. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



To mark International Friendship Day designated by the United Nations, BTS and UNICEF unveiled to the world, a video campaigning to end violence against children. Titled "ENDviolence" it appeals to the public to pay closer attention to school bullying and the teens exposed to various forms of violence. The two-and-a-half-minute clip is part of the Love Myself and anti-violence campaigns driven by BTS and UNICEF since 2017. It is made in five official UN languages - English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese - as well as in Korean. The K-pop group that sang the song and acted in the footage, expressed hope that everyone would share love and kindness to end violence in the world. Changmin of TVXQ has made steady donations to charitable organizations and promoted related causes over the years. ChildFund Korea recently announced that Changmin donated 50 million won to help children from multicultural families. The money will be used to subsidize education cost for some 50 children. The K-pop star hopes that children can reach for their dreams regardless of their financial situations. This is not his first charitable act. He helped out the victims of the Pohang earthquake in 2017 and so far gave more than 200 million won through ChildFund Korea alone. Every summer, he provided cooling products to those who are struggling to cope with the scorching heat. Its believed Changmin's steady charity work motivate his fans to be more involved in such activities.

