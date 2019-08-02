NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.02 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Immigration Office's special investigation team on illegal entry and immigration has marked its 9th anniversary. Over the years, the probe team investigated 437 criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners and handed over 759 individuals to the prosecution.

The longhorned beetle, a designated natural monument, has been detected at Gwangneung Forest in Pocheon, Gyeonggido Province for six consecutive years. The beetle is a level one endangered species and the Gwangneung Forest is confirmed as their sole habitat in all of Korea.

The Eulwang-san Mountain area on Yongyu Island west of Incheon International Airport will be designated as a free economic zone and developed into a tourism complex equipped with K-pop concert halls and filming studios.

A music festival will open at the Hangang River Park in Seoul to help citizens beat the heat. According to Seoul City, performances of four different musical genres - pop, Korean traditional music, classical and reggae - will be staged at Yeouido riverside park this and next weekend.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.08.02 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Immigration Office's special investigation team on illegal entry and immigration has marked its 9th anniversary. Over the years, the probe team investigated 437 criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners and handed over 759 individuals to the prosecution.

The longhorned beetle, a designated natural monument, has been detected at Gwangneung Forest in Pocheon, Gyeonggido Province for six consecutive years. The beetle is a level one endangered species and the Gwangneung Forest is confirmed as their sole habitat in all of Korea.

The Eulwang-san Mountain area on Yongyu Island west of Incheon International Airport will be designated as a free economic zone and developed into a tourism complex equipped with K-pop concert halls and filming studios.

A music festival will open at the Hangang River Park in Seoul to help citizens beat the heat. According to Seoul City, performances of four different musical genres - pop, Korean traditional music, classical and reggae - will be staged at Yeouido riverside park this and next weekend.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보