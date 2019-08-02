NATIONWIDE HEAT WAVE News Today 입력 2019.08.02 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Now that the annual rainy season is over, it is followed by a nationwide heat wave. The scorching summer heat is already a serious problem now, but the danger is expected to grow dramatically over the next ten years, according to the government.



[Pkg]



​When a record-breaking heat wave suffocated the nation last year, over 4,500 people suffered from heat-related ailments, 48 of them died. This year's battle with the scorching conditions began as the rainy season ended and heat wave warnings were issued in more areas.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-SU(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I wipe down with a towel when it's hot. I can only open up my shirt and fan myself."



Since it's growing hotter every year, damage from sweltering heat is expected to worsen as well. The Ministry of Environment looked into heat-related risks for the period between 2021 and 2030 and found that more than half the local governments would likely be in the high or very high risk groups. The number nearly doubled from the 69 areas tabulated during the baseline period of 2001 to 2010. The number of areas with a "very high" heat-related risk increased from 19 to 48 and with a "high" rating from 50 to 78. Such variables as high temperatures, humidity, and other climate conditions as well as the percentage of aged population by area and green areas were factored into the risk assessment.



[Soundbite] BAE YEON-JIN(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Higher heat-related risks were driven by such factors including higher daily temperatures, the aged population's exposure to heat, and the area of urbanization."



The ministry said heat wave countermeasures based on local conditions are needed as the danger from heat waves would increase if the nation fails to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

NATIONWIDE HEAT WAVE

입력 2019.08.02 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Now that the annual rainy season is over, it is followed by a nationwide heat wave. The scorching summer heat is already a serious problem now, but the danger is expected to grow dramatically over the next ten years, according to the government.



[Pkg]



​When a record-breaking heat wave suffocated the nation last year, over 4,500 people suffered from heat-related ailments, 48 of them died. This year's battle with the scorching conditions began as the rainy season ended and heat wave warnings were issued in more areas.



[Soundbite] KIM HAN-SU(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I wipe down with a towel when it's hot. I can only open up my shirt and fan myself."



Since it's growing hotter every year, damage from sweltering heat is expected to worsen as well. The Ministry of Environment looked into heat-related risks for the period between 2021 and 2030 and found that more than half the local governments would likely be in the high or very high risk groups. The number nearly doubled from the 69 areas tabulated during the baseline period of 2001 to 2010. The number of areas with a "very high" heat-related risk increased from 19 to 48 and with a "high" rating from 50 to 78. Such variables as high temperatures, humidity, and other climate conditions as well as the percentage of aged population by area and green areas were factored into the risk assessment.



[Soundbite] BAE YEON-JIN(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Higher heat-related risks were driven by such factors including higher daily temperatures, the aged population's exposure to heat, and the area of urbanization."



The ministry said heat wave countermeasures based on local conditions are needed as the danger from heat waves would increase if the nation fails to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보