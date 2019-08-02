기사 본문 영역

JUVENTUS FC MATCH DISPUTE
입력 2019.08.02 (15:02) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]

The Juventus football club has sent a letter to the Korea Professional Football League saying it has no responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo's no-show. K-League strongly rebutted the claim and demanded a clear explanation of the scandal involving the high-profile soccer player.

[Pkg]

The Juventus football club has sent a reply to the Korea Professional Football League's letter protesting Cristiano Ronaldo's no-show in a match held in Korea. The letter was signed by the club's chairman, Andrea Agnelli. In its letter, Juventus said that the league's accusation of the football club's irresponsible and arrogant acts was unacceptable, and that Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the match because his doctors advised him to rest. As to the accusation of the late arrival of the Juventus team bus at the stadium in Seoul, the football club said the mishap happened because the Korean police failed to provide escort. Juventus added it would take legal action against the accusation that it had violated the terms and conditions of its contract with K-League. The Korea Professional Football League immediately condemned Juventus's irresponsible attitude. The league blasted the football club for its failure to provide a clear explanation of Ronaldo's no-show and apologize for the scandal. The league outlined the background of the contract, which said Ronaldo was to play at least 45 minutes in the match against K-League. Back in June, a Juventus representative visited the league to promise that the soccer superstar would play 45 minutes in the match and that it was guaranteed.

[Soundbite] KIM JIN-HYUNG(KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE) : "The reply sounds as if they already knew the day before the match that Ronaldo would not play. If that is the case, they should not have included him in the list of players. It was a very deceptive act."

Meanwhile, Korean soccer fans held a news conference on Thursday to demand ticket refunds from the South Korean agency The Festa, which organized the match. The police has launched a probe into The Festa and subpoenaed K-League officials for questioning as witnesses. Sources say the CEO of The Festa, Robin Zhang, is now banned from leaving the country.
