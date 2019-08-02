CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.02 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS topping the Billboard charts, and a classical musical gala in Pyeongchang. K-POP sensation BTS, has topped the Billboard Social 50 chart every single week of the past two years, proving to the world that their popularity was not just a temporary syndrome. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop boy band BTS has topped the Billboard Social 50 chart every single week of the past two years. The chart ranks the most active artists on the leading global social media sites. BTS ranked number one on the Social 50 for the 107th consecutive week since July 29, 2017. Launched in 2010, the Billboard Social 50 serves as a barometer of artists' popularity and their influence in cyberspace. The rankings are based on factors such as social media reactions and the number of mentions. Before BTS emerged in the music scene, Justin Bieber topped the chart for one year, but that record was broken a long time ago. Meanwhile, BTS's most recent album released in April, "Map of the Soul: Persona," ranks 77th on the Billboard main album chart while "Love Yourself: Answer" released almost a year ago is at the 118th spot. A classical music gala is currently under way in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province. The Music in PyeongChang summer festival marks its 16th anniversary this year. The event will be held through August 10th in Gangwon-do Province including the Alpensia Resort in Pyeongchang. According to the organizers, this year's festival consists of 12 main programs under the theme "A Different Story." The list includes a student participatory program called "Music School" as well as "Visiting Concerts" scheduled in Goseong, Samcheok and Yanggu. More than 120 artists from 16 countries have visited Korea for the festival. Pianist Son Yeol-eumw, who has been appointed as the festival's artistic director again, is determined to make the event brim with young energy.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.08.02 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS topping the Billboard charts, and a classical musical gala in Pyeongchang. K-POP sensation BTS, has topped the Billboard Social 50 chart every single week of the past two years, proving to the world that their popularity was not just a temporary syndrome. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop boy band BTS has topped the Billboard Social 50 chart every single week of the past two years. The chart ranks the most active artists on the leading global social media sites. BTS ranked number one on the Social 50 for the 107th consecutive week since July 29, 2017. Launched in 2010, the Billboard Social 50 serves as a barometer of artists' popularity and their influence in cyberspace. The rankings are based on factors such as social media reactions and the number of mentions. Before BTS emerged in the music scene, Justin Bieber topped the chart for one year, but that record was broken a long time ago. Meanwhile, BTS's most recent album released in April, "Map of the Soul: Persona," ranks 77th on the Billboard main album chart while "Love Yourself: Answer" released almost a year ago is at the 118th spot. A classical music gala is currently under way in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province. The Music in PyeongChang summer festival marks its 16th anniversary this year. The event will be held through August 10th in Gangwon-do Province including the Alpensia Resort in Pyeongchang. According to the organizers, this year's festival consists of 12 main programs under the theme "A Different Story." The list includes a student participatory program called "Music School" as well as "Visiting Concerts" scheduled in Goseong, Samcheok and Yanggu. More than 120 artists from 16 countries have visited Korea for the festival. Pianist Son Yeol-eumw, who has been appointed as the festival's artistic director again, is determined to make the event brim with young energy.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보